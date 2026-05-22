Peddi Hellallallo Promo Video: Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan Shine

The makers of Ram Charan’s much-awaited pan-India film Peddi have intensified promotions with the release of the energetic promo of the special song Hellallallo. The promo, unveiled today, May 22, has already generated strong buzz among fans ahead of the film’s grand musical event in Bhopal on May 23.

The team announced that the full song will be officially launched at the Bhopal event, which is expected to be attended by the film’s cast and crew. With the hashtag “#Hellallallo Promo out now” trending online, the makers are building momentum for what is being projected as one of the film’s major musical highlights.

One of the biggest attractions surrounding Hellallallo is the presence of actress Shruti Haasan in a special appearance alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the glamorous combination on screen. The song has been composed by Oscar-winning music director A.R. Rahman, while noted lyricist Ananth Sriram has penned the lyrics.

Adding to the curiosity, there is also speculation that another actress may feature in the song, though the makers have not officially confirmed the reports. The buzz around the track has significantly heightened anticipation among audiences and fans of Ram Charan.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is positioned as a rural sports drama mounted on a grand scale. The film carries massive expectations as it marks Ram Charan’s next major release after Game Changer. The recently released promotional material and trailer glimpses have already sparked extensive discussions on social media.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the project. Backed by large-scale promotions, A.R. Rahman’s music, and a star-studded cast, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

Peddi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.