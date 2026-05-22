First Time Telugu Movie Review and Rating

First Time, produced under the banner of Hemanth Arts, marks the directorial venture of Hemanth Ippalapalli, who has also written and produced the film. Mounted on a limited budget but backed by notable technical ambition, the film attempts to blend science fiction, fantasy and emotional drama on a large scale. Featuring newcomer Saurabh Dhingra in the lead role, the film also stars Akhil Sarthak and Anicka Vikhraman in pivotal roles.

Story

Set in the futuristic timeline of 2304 AD, the film opens with aliens discovering traces of human civilisation after the end of Kali Yugam. Through a narrative that shifts between the future and the present era, the story explores how a new Indian world emerged following a series of chaotic events.

At the centre of the story is a young woman played by Anicka Vikhraman, whose life takes a dramatic turn as three men — portrayed by Bhupal Raju, Shiva Kumar and Akhil Sarthak — attempt to control her life for their own motives. Amidst these conflicts, she encounters the protagonist played by Saurabh Dhingra. The remainder of the film focuses on her struggle for survival and the chain of events that eventually lead to the birth of a new world order.

Performances

Saurabh Dhingra delivers a sincere performance in his debut film and handles the emotional portions reasonably well. Anicka Vikhraman brings good screen presence and performs effectively in a role that carries much of the narrative weight.

Akhil Sarthak does well in a negative-shaded role and adds intensity in several scenes. Bhupal Raju and Shiva Kumar fit suitably into their characters, while experienced actors like Mime Gopi, Ajay Rathnam, Annapurnamma and Gayathri Gupta lend decent support.

Technical Aspects

The film’s biggest strength lies in its technical presentation. Director Hemanth Ippalapalli’s background in VFX is clearly visible throughout the film, particularly in the futuristic visuals and world-building elements. Despite budget limitations, the makers have attempted to deliver a visually rich cinematic experience.

The cinematography by Venu Muralidhar and Ram complements the film’s sci-fi atmosphere effectively, while composer Sri Venkat provides a background score that supports the mood of the narrative.

What Works

The film scores in terms of ambition, visual effects and technical execution. Some of the second-half sequences generate curiosity, and the suspense elements keep the narrative engaging in parts. The performances of the lead cast also work in favour of the film.

What Doesn’t

While the core concept is interesting, the screenplay occasionally loses momentum, especially in the first half. Certain scenes feel stretched, and the emotional depth could have been explored more effectively. The narrative’s shift between mythology, science fiction and drama may also feel uneven at times.

Verdict

First Time is an experimental sci-fi drama that deserves appreciation for its ambition and technical effort. Though the storytelling is inconsistent in parts, the film manages to offer a visually different experience with a fresh concept. Audiences who enjoy fantasy and futuristic themes may find portions of the film engaging.

Bottomline: First Time Movie is Visually Ambitious Sci-Fi Drama

Rating: 2.75/5