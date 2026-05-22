May 23 Bank Holiday in India; Here's why!

If you are planning to visit a bank branch on Saturday, May 23, 2026, here’s an important update for customers across India. Banks will remain closed tomorrow as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the banking holiday schedule followed by the Reserve Bank of India, all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays every month.

This means customers will not be able to access regular banking services at physical branches on May 23. However, digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, UPI transactions, ATM withdrawals, and cash deposit machines will continue to function normally.

Why Are Banks Closed on May 23?

The closure is part of the standard banking holiday system introduced by the RBI. Since 2015, banks across India observe holidays on:

Second Saturdays

Fourth Saturdays

All Sundays

As May 23, 2026, falls on the fourth Saturday, banks nationwide will remain closed.

Will Online Banking Services Work?

Yes. Even though bank branches will remain shut, customers can still use:

UPI apps

Net banking

Mobile banking

ATMs

Cash deposit machines

Online fund transfers like NEFT and RTGS

Customers are advised to complete important branch-related work such as cheque clearance, document submission, or cash transactions before the holiday.

Are All Banks Closed?

Yes, most scheduled banks across India, including public sector, private sector, cooperative, and regional rural banks, will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday holiday.

Some essential banking-related digital services may continue uninterrupted depending on the bank’s systems.

Bank Branches to Reopen on Monday

Since Sunday is also a weekly holiday for banks, branches will reopen on Monday, May 25, 2026, for normal operations.