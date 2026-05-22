Twisha Sharma Husband Samarth Missing for 10 Days!

The family of Twisha Sharma has raised serious concerns over the conduct of her husband Samarth Singh after he approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the alleged dowry harassment and suicide case.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former model and actor from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Following her death, her family accused her husband and in-laws of harassment related to dowry demands and abetment to suicide. Meanwhile, the accused family has claimed that Twisha was dealing with personal and addiction-related issues.

Family Questions Delay and Investigation

During a press conference, Twisha’s brother Major Harshit Sharma questioned why the focus was not on tracing the main accused.

He alleged that Samarth Singh had been missing since the FIR was registered and asked why stronger action had not been taken earlier. The family also questioned the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death and demanded a second post-mortem examination.

According to the family, the FIR was registered only after several days of effort, while the accused side had already moved court seeking legal protection.

Samarth Singh Approaches High Court

Samarth Singh, who works as a lawyer, reportedly moved the High Court after not receiving relief from a lower court.

In his petition, he claimed that he and his family were cooperating with investigators and argued that custodial interrogation was unnecessary. The plea also stated that the allegations against him were based on assumptions and incomplete evidence.

The petition further questioned the authenticity of WhatsApp chats submitted by the complainant side and claimed the conversations had been edited or tampered with.

Samarth Singh also submitted records of financial transactions made to Twisha and denied allegations of dowry harassment.

Police Continue Search Operation

Madhya Pradesh Police has intensified efforts to locate Samarth Singh. A Look Out Circular (LoC) has been issued, and authorities have increased the reward for information leading to his arrest to Rs 30,000.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar stated that police teams are actively working to trace the accused.

An SIT has also been formed to investigate the matter further.

Family Seeks Cancellation of Mother-in-Law’s Bail

Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma has approached the High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

The family alleged that she attempted to influence the investigation and accused her of not cooperating fully with authorities.

Twisha’s lawyers also argued that important legal provisions linked to dowry death cases were not properly considered while granting anticipatory bail.

Demand for CBI Probe and Second Post-Mortem

The family has continued to demand an independent Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case along with a second post-mortem examination.

According to the family, they want a more transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death.

Legal Provisions Invoked in the Case

Police have registered a case under sections related to cruelty, dowry harassment, and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Investigators are also examining legal provisions related to presumed dowry death in cases where a woman dies under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage.

Twisha Sharma had married Samarth Singh in December 2025

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