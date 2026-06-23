Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Death Case: Fiancee Siya Goyal, Friend Arrested

A major twist has emerged in the death of Pune-based businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal, with police now suspecting that he was murdered rather than killed in an accident. Investigators have arrested his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her friend, Sudhanshu Chaudhary, after preliminary findings suggested that Agarwal was deliberately pushed into a gorge.

What Happened?

Ketan Agarwal, 26, a resident of Pune, died on June 18 after falling into a 400-foot-deep gorge near the historic Lohagad Fort. Following the incident, police reached the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation.

Initially, Agarwal's fiancée told police that the group had gone trekking and that Ketan accidentally slipped and fell into the gorge while taking photographs of her amid strong winds. Based on her statement, police first treated the incident as an accidental death.

However, during questioning, investigators reportedly found inconsistencies in her version of events. This raised suspicion, prompting police to explore the possibility of foul play. Preliminary investigations subsequently indicated that the death may have been a murder, leading to the detention and later arrest of the woman and her friend.

Real Estate Director and Groom-to-Be

Ketan Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje near Pune, served as a director in his family's real estate business. He had recently gotten engaged and was preparing for his wedding, which was scheduled for November.

According to reports, June 19 was his fiancée's birthday, and Ketan had travelled to Lohagad Fort with a group of friends to celebrate the occasion. It was during this trip that the tragic incident occurred.

Grand Wedding Plans Cut Short

The couple's wedding was set to take place in November in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Family members revealed that both families had booked a luxury palace venue for the celebrations at an estimated cost of ₹17 crore.

Relatives also claimed that arrangements had been made for two private aircraft to transport guests to the wedding festivities. They expressed shock and grief over the incident, saying that the family was eagerly looking forward to the grand celebration before tragedy struck.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and establish the motive behind the alleged murder.