Trisha Wishes Vijay Happy Birthday a Day Late, Fans React

Popular actress Trisha has once again become the center of attention among fans after sharing a birthday message for actor-turned-politician Vijay. The post came shortly after reports surfaced that she had unfollowed Vijay on social media, leading to widespread discussion online.

On Tuesday, Trisha posted a birthday greeting for Vijay, writing, “Happy Birthday to the person who makes all of this worthwhile.” The message quickly attracted attention from fans and followers, especially because it was shared a day after Vijay’s birthday celebrations.

Vijay celebrated his birthday on June 22, and several celebrities from the film industry took to social media to wish him on the special occasion. Many fans were also expecting a message from Trisha, given the long-standing interest in their friendship and professional association. However, no post appeared on the day of his birthday, leaving fans wondering whether she would acknowledge the occasion.

The situation became even more interesting after Trisha's birthday wish appeared a day later. Her delayed message, combined with reports that she had recently unfollowed Vijay on social media, has fueled fresh speculation among fans.

In recent months, Trisha’s name has frequently appeared in discussions related to Vijay. Rumors linking the two stars have circulated online for a long time, although neither of them has publicly addressed such claims. The actress also found herself at the center of political speculation after reports suggested she could be considered for a by-election from the Tiruchi East constituency, a seat associated with Vijay’s political journey. However, these reports remained unconfirmed.

While social media continues to debate the meaning behind Trisha’s latest post, neither the actress nor Vijay has commented on the growing speculation. For now, the birthday message has become the latest talking point among their fans.

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