Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Gesture in Assembly Goes Viral

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay attracted attention during a recent session of the State Assembly with a memorable conclusion to his speech. After addressing the House on key issues, the Chief Minister sought permission from the Speaker before making a dramatic gesture that quickly became a talking point.

A Memorable Moment in the Assembly

As Vijay wrapped up his speech, he respectfully acknowledged the Speaker and then performed a signature-style gesture that many observers described as cinematic. The moment stood out in an otherwise formal legislative session and immediately caught the attention of members present in the House.

Members React to the Gesture

The unexpected move sparked reactions from legislators and spectators alike. While some viewed it as a reflection of Vijay's charismatic personality and background in the entertainment industry, others saw it as a light-hearted moment that brought energy to the Assembly proceedings.

Social Media Buzz

Videos and images of the incident soon began circulating on social media platforms, where supporters and political observers shared their opinions. Many users praised Vijay's confidence and stage presence, while others discussed the blend of his political and cinematic identities.

Vijay's Continued Public Appeal

Since entering politics, Vijay has remained one of the most closely watched leaders in Tamil Nadu. His public appearances often attract significant attention, and the latest Assembly moment is no exception.

The gesture has once again highlighted Vijay's ability to connect with audiences, both inside and outside the political arena, making it one of the most discussed moments from the Assembly session.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay seeks permission from the Speaker and performs a cinematic gesture as he concludes his speech in the State Assembly | WATCH pic.twitter.com/Bqvi8tAmpJ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 23, 2026

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