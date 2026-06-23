Ram Charan's Popcorn Price Comments Spark Debate

Actor Ram Charan has become the center of discussion after his recent remarks about movie ticket prices and food costs at theatres. The comments were made during a media summit in Delhi, where the actor spoke about cinema, OTT platforms and the changing entertainment landscape.

Ram Charan Talks About Cinema and OTT Growth

During the event, Ram Charan highlighted the role of OTT platforms in expanding the reach of Indian films. He explained that digital streaming helped movies connect with global audiences and contributed to the international recognition of projects like RRR.

The actor also spoke about the success of his latest film Peddi, which has performed strongly at the box office.

Suggestion to Reduce Popcorn Prices

While discussing the movie-going experience, Ram Charan said cinema remains one of the most accessible entertainment options for families and friends.

He also suggested that multiplex chains could improve the experience by reducing the prices of popcorn, snacks and beverages sold inside theatres.

Social Media Reacts

The comments quickly went viral, with many users sharing mixed opinions. Some agreed that food and beverage prices at multiplexes are too high and need to be reduced.

Others pointed out that ticket prices for major releases have also increased significantly in recent years, making a family trip to the theatre more expensive than before.

OTT vs Theatre Experience

The discussion has also revived the ongoing debate between theatrical releases and OTT platforms. Many viewers believe streaming services offer a more affordable alternative, especially for families who watch multiple movies each year.

With OTT subscriptions becoming increasingly popular, audiences often choose to wait for digital releases instead of spending heavily on theatre tickets and refreshments.

Debate Continues

Ram Charan's remarks have once again brought attention to the rising costs associated with watching films in theatres. As discussions continue online, the issue of ticket prices and multiplex food costs remains a major topic among movie lovers.

Also read: Lovers Killed in Lucknow Fire Tragedy