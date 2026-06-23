Gossip Trailer Launched by Sai Kiran Adivi, Releasing on June 26

Talented and energetic actress Raashi Singh plays the lead role in the upcoming film “Gossip”, produced by Yethi Remella under the banner of YBHAV CINESCULPT STUDIOS. Directed by Vaibhav Koundinya, the film is a social satire blended with contemporary emotions and a beautiful love story that is expected to connect strongly with today’s generation.

The film features music composed by Shakthikanth Karthick, cinematography by Satish, and editing by Jai Kumar. Apart from Raashi Singh, the film stars Ravi Varma, Mahesh Yadlapalli, 30 Years Prudhvi Raj, Vijay Adhiraj, Guru Charan, Falguni, Shruti, and others in key roles.

As the film gears up for its theatrical release on June 26, the trailer was officially launched by noted director Sai Kiran Adivi.

Watch Gossip Trailer Here

Speaking at the event, Actor Mahesh Yadlapalli thanked Sai Kiran Adivi for gracing the occasion and said that “Gossip” is based on a subject that closely reflects certain incidents happening in society today. He expressed confidence that the film would strongly connect with audiences and appreciated director Vaibhav Koundinya, producer Yethi Remella, co-stars, and the technical team for their support.

Actor Guru Charan shared that the role offered to him was both challenging and exciting. He praised director Vaibhav’s clarity of vision and professionalism and appreciated the producer for ensuring a smooth shooting experience for the entire team.

Producer Yethi Remella thanked everyone who worked on the film and extended special gratitude to Sai Kiran Adivi for supporting the project. He described director Vaibhav as a filmmaker with a unique perspective and expressed confidence that audiences would appreciate the film’s strong content.

Veteran actor 30 Years Prudhvi Raj stated that while good news may take time to spread, gossip spreads instantly, making the film’s subject highly relevant. He praised Vaibhav’s filmmaking skills and requested media and audiences to support the film.

Chief guest Sai Kiran Adivi appreciated Vaibhav Koundinya’s determination and self-made journey. He lauded the young filmmaker’s clarity and dedication and wished the entire team great success.

Director Vaibhav Koundinya revealed that “Gossip” marks his debut as both writer and director. He explained that gossip is a common part of everyday life, but careless words can sometimes have a devastating impact on others. Inspired by real incidents from his own life and those of his friends, the film highlights the power of words and the responsibility that comes with using them. He described the movie as an emotional and thought-provoking journey that goes beyond being just a message-oriented film.

Lead actress Raashi Singh expressed her gratitude to Sai Kiran Adivi, Vamsi, Prudhvi Raj, and the media for their support. She described “Gossip” as a special project and her first female-centric film. The actress stated that the story showcases how even a small piece of gossip can completely alter a person’s life. She thanked director Vaibhav Koundinya for believing in her and producer Yathi for backing the project without compromise. Raashi also shared that she explored a new side of herself as a performer, particularly in dance, and credited the choreographers and entire team for their support.

The team concluded by requesting audiences to watch and support “Gossip”, which is set for a grand theatrical release on June 26.