Vasudheva Sutham Trailer Launched, Releasing on July 10

The film “Vasudheva Sutham” is being produced under the banner of Rainbow Cinemas by Dhanalaxmi Badarla and directed by Vykunt Bonu. The film stars Master Mahendran and Ambikavani in the lead roles. The posters, glimpse, and teaser released so far have already impressed audiences. The film is scheduled for release on July 10, and as part of promotions, the trailer was unveiled today.

The story unfolds around a revered temple in Odisha dedicated to Lord Vasudeva, where a powerful and mysterious object known as the “Brahma Padartham” (Divine Essence) is secretly preserved. Possessing immense energy, it becomes the target of dark forces seeking to seize it and harness its power to dominate the universe. This sets the stage for an intense battle between good and evil.

Hero Mahendran delivers a commanding performance as a determined warrior who stands firm in protecting Dharma against these sinister forces. The visuals present a gripping blend of high-octane action and mystical, otherworldly elements, creating a strong mythological undertone.

The action sequences are impactful, further elevated by a powerful background score. Dialogues such as “The weapon is coming” and “No one who questions the existence of God has the right to live on this earth” leave a strong impression. The climactic Garuda shot at the end of the trailer adds a striking mythic touch.

Overall, the trailer hints at a fast-paced mystical thriller that seamlessly blends contemporary action with rich elements of Indian mythology. It indeed offers a visual extravaganza.

At the trailer launch event, Hero Master Mahendran said: “For Vasudheva Sutham, the producers worked extremely hard. They believed in the story and spared no expense. The director overcame many challenges to complete this film. It is a well-made project based on Lord Krishna, and I hope audiences will like it. It has excellent and strong content. I consider myself lucky to have got such a role and such a grand film. Trusting the producer, I didn’t even ask for advance payments. Director Vykunt knows exactly how much to extract from each actor. Ambikavani acted very well. Jeeju’s cinematography and Mani Sharma sir’s music will be major highlights. Our film is releasing on July 10. I request everyone to watch it in theatres and bless us.”

Director Vykunt Bonu said: “I first narrated two different stories to the producer, and he said they were good. Later, I developed a story set against a famous temple backdrop in Odisha. After hearing it, he asked me to drop the earlier scripts and proceed with this one. Mahendran agreed immediately after hearing the story. I also narrated it to Mani Sharma sir and told him to proceed only if he liked it. He approved it and began work immediately. The film is releasing on July 10. After watching it, audiences will definitely talk about Mani Sharma sir’s songs and background score. The dialogues are strong and the VFX has come out well. It is a one-man show, and the last 45 minutes will be on another level. The film will not disappoint anyone. I request everyone to support it.”

Producer Trinadh Keshav said: “Vasudheva Sutham is our debut film. Everyone has performed wonderfully. I thank everyone who supported us. The film releases on July 10 and I hope audiences will encourage it.”

Ambikavani said : “I am very happy to work on Vasudheva Sutham. My Telugu is not very good yet, but I will learn. I thank the director and producer for giving me this opportunity. No one discouraged me for not knowing the language; everyone supported me. I am happy to work with Mahendran. The film releases on July 10 and I request everyone’s support.”

Choreographer Ajay Sai Master said: “I choreographed two songs in Vasudheva Sutham. After a long gap, I worked again on a Mani Sharma song. I really liked the trailer. Mahendran performed brilliantly. I wish the film great success.”

Watch Vasudheva Sutham Trailer Here