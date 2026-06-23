June 24 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on June 24, 2026, can relax. Wednesday, June 24, is a regular trading day, and both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate as usual.

There are no national holidays, major festivals, special observances, or government-declared market closures scheduled for June 24. As a result, trading activities in the equity, derivatives, currency, and other market segments will continue according to normal market timings.

Why Is There No Stock Market Holiday on June 24?

Stock market holidays in India are generally declared for major national holidays, religious festivals, or special occasions listed in the official NSE and BSE holiday calendars. Since June 24, 2026, does not coincide with any such event, exchanges will remain open for trading.

Market holidays are usually announced in advance and include occasions such as:

Republic Day

Holi

Good Friday

Independence Day

Gandhi Jayanti

Diwali

Christmas

As none of these events fall on June 24, there is no reason for stock exchanges to suspend trading.

NSE and BSE Trading Hours

On June 24, investors can trade during regular market hours:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal Trading Session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All major market operations, including buying and selling of shares, futures and options trading, and other exchange-related activities, will function normally.

What Should Investors Do?

Since the stock market is open, investors can:

Buy and sell stocks as usual

Monitor market trends and corporate announcements

Trade in derivatives and other segments

Execute planned investment strategies without interruption

Conclusion

June 24, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India. NSE and BSE will remain open and conduct trading as per their regular schedule. With no special occasions, festivals, or exchange-declared holidays falling on the day, investors can expect normal market operations throughout Wednesday.

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