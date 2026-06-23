June 24 Bank Holiday or Not?

Customers planning to visit their bank on June 24, 2026, can do so without concern, as banks across most parts of India are expected to remain open. There is no nationwide bank holiday scheduled for June 24, making it a regular working day for both public and private sector banks.

Bank branches are expected to operate during their normal business hours, allowing customers to complete routine banking activities such as cash deposits, withdrawals, account-related services, cheque clearances and loan inquiries.

Unlike weekends, second and fourth Saturdays, or festival-related closures, June 24 does not fall under any scheduled banking holiday at the national level. Therefore, banking operations are expected to continue without interruption.

While there is no countrywide bank holiday on June 24, holiday schedules can vary from state to state depending on local festivals, regional observances or government notifications. As of now, no major state-specific bank holiday has been widely announced for June 24. However, customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for any regional updates.

Digital banking services, including UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, NEFT and RTGS, will also remain available as usual.

In summary, June 24, 2026, is a regular working day for banks in India. Customers can visit their branches and access banking services normally, as no nationwide bank holiday has been declared for the day.

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