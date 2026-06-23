Lovers Killed in Lucknow Fire Tragedy

The devastating fire in Lucknow claimed several lives, including an engaged couple whose plans were cut short by the disaster. Their heartbreaking story has left family members, friends, and residents deeply saddened.

Love Story Ends in Tragedy

Nilesh, 27, and Anamika, 30, were working at a coaching center where they met and eventually fell in love. Over time, their relationship gained the support of both families, and the couple got engaged.

They were looking forward to starting a new life together and had already begun making plans for their future.

Dreams of Marriage and a New Home

According to family members, Nilesh wanted to wait until he received a salary increase before getting married. He also hoped to build a new house so the couple could begin their married life comfortably.

The couple had planned to tie the knot in the coming years, with 2027 expected to be a special milestone in their journey together.

Tragic Loss in the Fire

Sadly, the fire claimed both their lives before their dreams could become reality. The tragedy has left their families devastated, as preparations that once centered around a wedding have turned into mourning.

Relatives described the loss as heartbreaking, saying the couple had a bright future ahead of them.

Community Mourns the Couple

The story of Nilesh and Anamika has touched many people, highlighting the human cost of the Lucknow fire tragedy. Friends and well-wishers have expressed grief over the loss of two young lives and the dreams they shared.

As investigations into the incident continue, the couple's story remains one of the most emotional reminders of the devastating impact of the disaster.