Telangana Revises Minimum Wage Hike from June 1

In a significant move aimed at improving the livelihoods of workers, the Telangana government has announced a substantial increase in minimum wages across various sectors. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the revised wage structure will benefit nearly 1.11 crore workers in the state and will come into effect from June 1.

Under the revised policy, monthly minimum wages will now range from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000, depending on the skill category of workers. The decision was taken following recommendations made by a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Govt Targets Long-Pending Labour Welfare Reforms

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy alleged that workers in Telangana had suffered severe financial setbacks over the years due to the negligence of the previous government. He described the wage revision as one of the most comprehensive labour welfare measures introduced since the formation of Telangana.

The Chief Minister said the government’s focus is on ensuring fair wages and improving financial security for workers across urban and rural sectors.

New Wage Structure and Zonal Classification

To ensure smooth implementation, the government has divided the state into three geographic zones — Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Rural Areas. Workers have also been categorised into four skill levels: unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled.

As per the revised structure, minimum monthly wages for unskilled workers have been increased from Rs 12,750 to Rs 16,000. Semi-skilled workers will now receive Rs 17,000, compared to the earlier Rs 13,152.

Similarly, wages for skilled workers have been raised from Rs 13,772 to Rs 18,500, while highly skilled professionals will now earn a minimum of Rs 20,000 per month instead of Rs 14,607.

Tribute to Labour Leader G Venkataswamy

During his address, the Chief Minister paid tribute to veteran labour leader G. Venkataswamy and acknowledged the efforts of Vivek Venkataswamy in strengthening labour welfare initiatives in the state.

He noted that the latest reforms reflect the government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights and ensuring inclusive economic growth.

Revanth Reddy’s Message to Youth

Apart from labour reforms, the Chief Minister also advised young people to look beyond conventional career aspirations centred around the IT industry and migration to the United States.

Revanth Reddy said the global employment landscape is changing rapidly and stressed that education should lead to sustainable livelihood opportunities and practical employment.

Focus on Skill Development and Global Opportunities

Highlighting international demand for skilled professionals, the Chief Minister said countries such as Germany, Japan and Singapore are actively seeking technically trained manpower.

He added that the Telangana government has established a dedicated Skills University to equip students and young professionals with industry-relevant expertise. The Chief Minister urged youth to make full use of the institution and explore emerging global career opportunities beyond traditional sectors.