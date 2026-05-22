World Meditation Day 2026: Who is Rajeshwari Devi?

On the occasion of World Meditation Day 2026, spiritual leader Raseshwari Devi announced two major spiritual and wellness initiatives aimed at promoting meditation and value-based living in India.

The projects are being launched under the guidance of Braj Gopika Seva Mission, a spiritual and charitable organisation founded by Raseshwari Devi Ji in 1998.

New Yoga and Meditation Hall in Odisha

The organisation revealed plans to build a large Yoga and Meditation Hall near Tangi in Odisha’s Khurda district, close to Bhubaneswar.

According to the mission, the centre will have seating capacity for more than 1,500 people and is expected to become an important destination for:

Meditation sessions

Yoga training

Spiritual retreats

Wellness programmes

Community activities

The upcoming facility aims to encourage meditation awareness and holistic well-being among people from different age groups.

Week-Long Meditation Camp in Haridwar

Along with the Odisha project, a seven-day meditation camp has also been announced in Haridwar.

The camp will take place from June 11 to June 17, 2026, and is expected to attract nearly 2,500 participants, including international visitors.

The programme will include:

Guided meditation sessions

Talks on yogic philosophy

Wellness workshops

Interactive discussions

Practical meditation techniques for daily life

Organisers say the camp is designed to help participants improve inner peace, focus, and emotional balance.

Who is Raseshwari Devi?

Raseshwari Devi is known as a spiritual teacher and preacher of Sanatan Vedic philosophy. She is also the founder-president of Braj Gopika Seva Mission.

Born in Bhilai, she studied Mathematics and English Literature before choosing the spiritual path in 1988 under the guidance of Jagadguru Swami Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj.

Over the years, she has conducted spiritual discourses, meditation camps, youth programmes, and social service activities in India and abroad.

Her teachings mainly focus on:

Shri Krishna Bhakti

Meditation

Upanishadic philosophy

Personal growth

Value-based living

Connecting Ancient Wisdom With Modern Life

One of the reasons for her popularity is her simple approach to explaining spiritual ideas. Instead of using difficult philosophical language, she often speaks about daily life issues such as stress, emotions, discipline, relationships, and self-improvement.

Her talks focus on how ancient Indian wisdom can help people find peace and clarity in modern lifestyles.

Focus on Youth and Cultural Values

Through programmes like Bal Sanskar Shivir and Yuva Utthan Shivir, Raseshwari Devi Ji has worked to encourage discipline, moral values, and cultural awareness among children and youth.

Her meditation and youth outreach programmes continue to attract people looking for spiritual balance and personal development.

Recognition and Social Service

Raseshwari Devi Ji has also received recognition for her contributions to spirituality, youth empowerment, and social welfare initiatives.

Her work combines meditation awareness, humanitarian service, and spiritual education while promoting traditional Indian values in a modern way.

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