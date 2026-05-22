Any Update on Peddi Premieres in AP, Telangana?

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is carrying huge expectations, but recent discussions in the Telugu film industry have raised concerns about its release environment. The movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026 and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 4.

According to industry reports, there are ongoing issues between Telugu film producers and theatre exhibitors regarding the rental system and revenue sharing. Some film industry observers feel these issues could affect the smooth release and box office performance of big-budget films like Peddi.

Producer Ravi Shankar recently spoke about the situation during a Film Chamber meeting. He reportedly requested exhibitors and producers not to create additional pressure around Peddi’s release. He mentioned that the film had already faced multiple postponements and further complications could become risky for such a massive project.

The producer also said that the issue should be solved through discussions involving producers, distributors, and exhibitors together instead of creating conflicts publicly. He explained that all sectors in the industry are currently facing financial challenges.

Meanwhile, Peddi continues to generate strong buzz with its songs, promotions, and star cast. The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, while Shi

va Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and others play important characters. Music is composed by A.R. Rahman.

The makers are also aggressively promoting the movie through musical events and special song launches. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Peddi can meet the massive expectations and emerge as a big box office success despite the industry challenges surrounding its release.