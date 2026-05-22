Ugly Story Movie Review and Rating

Ugly Story Review: Nandu and Avika Gor's Pyschological Relationship Drama

Story

‘Ugly Story’ is a psychological relationship drama starring Nandu and Avika Gor in the lead roles. Directed by Pranava Swaroop and produced under the banner of Riya Jia Productions, the film explores themes of toxic relationships, obsession, and marital consent through an emotionally intense narrative.

The story follows Neha (Avika Gor), who loses her parents at a young age and grows up under the care of her uncle (Sivaji Raja). Karthik (Nandu), who is raised alongside her, gradually develops an obsessive attachment towards Neha from childhood. However, Neha falls in love with Gautam (Raviteja Mahadasyam), which pushes Karthik into a spiral of anger and psychological instability.

Circumstances eventually force Neha into marrying Karthik despite her unwillingness. What follows is a disturbing journey of emotional trauma, possessiveness, and manipulation. The film further explores how Neha’s life changes after marriage, what happens to Gautam, and the reasons behind the violent events that unfold towards the climax.

Performances

Nandu delivers one of the strongest performances of his career. He convincingly portrays the role of a possessive and psychologically unstable husband, bringing intensity and discomfort to the screen whenever he appears. His performance plays a major role in sustaining the film’s emotional tension.

Avika Gor also performs effectively in a role that demands emotional vulnerability and restraint. She manages to convey the helplessness and pain of a woman trapped in a toxic relationship, making her character relatable and sympathetic.

Sivaji Raja appears in a familiar father-figure role and does his part well. Raviteja Mahadasyam gives a decent performance as Gautam, while Pragnya Nayan leaves a positive impression in her brief appearance as a police officer towards the latter half.

Technical Aspects

Director Pranava Swaroop handles the subject with seriousness and sincerity. The film’s biggest strength lies in its attempt to discuss consent and emotional abuse within marriage, which remains a sensitive and relevant topic.

Sri Sai Kumar Dara’s cinematography effectively captures the dark and tense mood of the film, while Shravan Bharadwaj’s background score adds emotional weight to several key scenes. Despite being made on a modest budget, the film maintains decent production quality throughout.

Analysis

‘Ugly Story’ mainly focuses on the mindset of a toxic and obsessive individual and the emotional consequences of such relationships. While the core theme is relevant and impactful, the screenplay occasionally loses momentum in the first half due to repetitive scenes centered on Karthik’s psychotic behavior.

However, the film becomes more engaging after the interval as the emotional conflict deepens and the narrative gains pace. The climax offers emotional closure and reinforces the film’s central message about self-respect, emotional trauma, and consent in relationships.

Some scenes, especially those dealing with emotional suppression in marriage, may connect strongly with younger audiences and women dealing with difficult relationships.

Verdict

Overall, ‘Ugly Story’ is an emotional psychological drama that attempts to address a socially relevant and debatable subject. While the pacing feels uneven at times, the film benefits from committed performances, strong technical support, and a meaningful core theme.

Nandu’s intense performance stands out as the film’s major highlight, making ‘Ugly Story’ a reasonably engaging watch for audiences who appreciate serious relationship dramas.