May 23 Stock Market Holiday; Here's why!

Investors and traders planning stock market activity on Saturday, May 23, 2026, should note that the Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow as it is a weekend holiday. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays, except during special trading sessions announced in advance.

As May 23 falls on a Saturday, there will be no trading activity in the equity, derivatives, currency, or commodity segments on the regular exchanges.

Is the Stock Market Open on May 23, 2026?

No. The Indian stock market will remain closed on Saturday, May 23, 2026, due to the weekly weekend holiday. Trading operations will resume on Monday, May 25, 2026, during regular market hours.

Which Market Segments Will Remain Closed?

The following segments will remain shut tomorrow:

Equity market

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing

Commodity markets during most trading hours

Investors will not be able to buy or sell stocks on NSE and BSE during the holiday.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed on Saturdays?

Indian stock exchanges follow a five-day trading week. Markets remain operational from Monday to Friday, while Saturdays and Sundays are official non-trading days.

This system helps align Indian markets with global financial practices and provides settlement and operational breaks for exchanges and brokers.

Will Commodity Markets Also Remain Closed?

Commodity trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) may remain closed during the morning session, while some evening sessions may operate depending on the commodity segment and global market schedules. Traders are advised to check with their brokers for exact timings.

When Will Trading Resume?

Normal trading across NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, May 25, 2026:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM

Regular market session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Investors can continue using trading apps to track portfolios, place pending orders, and monitor global market trends during the weekend closure.

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