Venkatesh as Chittibabu: Aadarsha Kutumbam - AK47

The makers of Victory Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas’ much-awaited family entertainer “Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47” have officially begun unveiling the vibrant world of the film with a series of character introductions. Kicking off the campaign is Victory Venkatesh as Chitti Babu, followed by Srinidhi Shetty, Yuvina Parthavi and Raja Prajwal, who together form the heart of this wholesome family entertainer.

Introducing the first character, Venkatesh steps into the role of Chittibabu, the lovable pillar of the family who binds everyone together with his warmth, wit and unwavering sense of responsibility. The character glimpse offers a charming sneak peek into his world, featuring Venkatesh alongside Srinidhi Shetty and Nara Rohith, teasing the film’s blend of laughter, emotions and strong family bonds.

With his effortless screen presence, impeccable comic timing and natural flair for family entertainers, Venkatesh once again promises a character that audiences of all ages will instantly connect with. Chitti Babu is poised to be one of those memorable roles that perfectly reflects the spirit of a joyful, close-knit family.

As the first introduction sets the tone, excitement is now building for the remaining character reveals, each expected to bring a unique flavour to the lively world of AK47.

Produced by S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the prestigious Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, “Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47” is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026. With music by S. Thaman, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, editing by Sreekar Prasad, action choreography by Kevin Kumar, the film promises to deliver a complete festive entertainer for audiences across all sections.