Indian-Origin Woman Shot Dead in Toronto

A 26-year-old woman of Indian origin was fatally shot in Toronto, Canada, in what investigators believe was a deliberate attack. The victim, identified as Navneet Kaur, died after being shot in a public area on Friday morning.

According to Toronto Police, officers were called to the area near Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard at approximately 7:23 a.m. following reports of gunfire. When emergency responders arrived, they found Kaur with a gunshot injury. Despite immediate medical assistance, she was declared dead at the scene.

Police launched a large-scale search operation soon after the incident. Authorities used multiple resources, including K9 units and drones, to track down the suspect, who had reportedly fled immediately after the shooting.

The accused has been identified as 37-year-old Sharanjit Singh of Brampton. He was later taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder as well as failure to comply with an undertaking, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting occurred outdoors in a public location rather than inside a home. Officials also confirmed that they currently do not believe any additional suspects were involved in the case.

An eyewitness told local media that they were sitting outside having coffee when they noticed Kaur walking along Humberwood Boulevard. The witness claimed a man followed her, called out to her, and briefly spoke with her before allegedly opening fire. The suspect then reportedly fled the area carrying the weapon.

The witness added that there did not appear to be any visible argument or confrontation between the two before the shooting took place.

Toronto Police's Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation to determine the motive behind the killing. Authorities have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that could help the investigation or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police have described the incident as a targeted attack, while stressing that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remains ongoing.

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