Patriot OTT Release: When and Where to Watch!

Patriot, a gripping political thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, is all set for its OTT premiere on June 5. The film will be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Bringing together two of Malayalam cinema’s biggest icons, Mammootty and Mohanlal, after 18 years, the film also stars Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles.

Blending espionage, politics, technology, and emotional drama, Patriot explores the dangerous consequences of unchecked surveillance in a system built on secrecy and power. At the heart of the story is a man who once helped create a sophisticated government surveillance program, believing it would safeguard the nation. However, when he discovers that the system is being weaponised against innocent citizens through manipulation, blackmail, and control, he is forced to question everything he once stood for. As he turns against the very machinery he helped build, Patriot examines the blurred lines between patriotism and betrayal, and whether exposing the truth makes someone a traitor or a true patriot.

Set against an Indian socio-political backdrop, yet rooted in globally relevant concerns around surveillance and privacy, Patriot transforms a high-stakes conspiracy into an emotionally charged cinematic experience. With Mahesh Narayanan’s sharp storytelling and the combined screen presence of Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban, the film promises an intense and thought-provoking watch. The film also features a strong supporting ensemble, including Revathy, Rajeev Menon, Darshana Rajendran, and Zarin Shihab.

Director Mahesh Narayanan said, “Patriot is a story that reflects the anxieties of the times we live in today, where technology meant to protect people can also become a tool of fear and control. What drew me to this film was the emotional conflict at its core a man forced to confront the consequences of something he once believed in completely. I’m excited for audiences across the country to experience the Patriot on Malayalam ZEE5 OTT.”

Mammootty said, “What makes Patriot compelling is that beneath its scale and political tension, it is ultimately a deeply human story about conscience, responsibility, and courage. The film asks difficult questions while remaining emotionally grounded, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering it on Malayalam ZEE5 OTT.”

Mohanlal added, “Patriot speaks about the world we are living in today, where truth and power are constantly in conflict. It was exciting to be part of a film that feels both cinematic and deeply relevant. Reuniting with Mammootty after many years for a story like this made the experience even more special.”

Do not miss watching Patriot on Malayalam ZEE5 OTT starting June 5, available in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada!