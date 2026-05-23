4 Days Bank Holidays from May 23 to May 28

Bank customers across India may experience multiple branch holidays between May 23 and May 28, 2026, due to the fourth Saturday, Sunday and Bakrid-related holidays in several states. While a nationwide bank strike was initially expected during this period, it has now been called off following discussions between bank unions and management.

As per the standard banking holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on May 23 for the fourth Saturday and on May 24 for Sunday. In addition, several states are likely to observe bank holidays on May 27 and May 28 on account of Bakrid celebrations, depending on local notifications issued by state authorities and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Despite branch closures, digital banking services will continue to function normally. Customers can access UPI transactions, ATM withdrawals, internet banking, mobile banking apps and other online services without interruption during the holiday period.

Banking officials have advised customers to complete important branch-related transactions in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Customers are also encouraged to verify state-wise holiday schedules, as festival-related bank holidays may vary across regions.