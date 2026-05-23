AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Released: Here’s How to Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2026 preliminary answer key on May 23, 2026. Students who attended the entrance exam can now check the answer key on the official website.

Students can visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to download the answer key, response sheets, and question papers.

The answer key helps students estimate their scores before the official results are announced. Candidates who find mistakes in the provisional key can raise objections online till May 25, 2026.

The AP EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh colleges.

According to the exam pattern, every correct answer carries one mark and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

How to Download AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key

Visit AP EAMCET Official Website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key link

Select your exam paper

Enter login details if required

Download the answer key and response sheet

The AP EAMCET 2026 results are expected to be announced soon. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.