TG POLYCET Results 2026 Out: Check Here

The results of the TG POLYCET 2026 examination have been officially released at polycet.sbtet.telengana.gov.in. Technical Education Commissioner Sridevasena announced the results on Saturday. Students can now check their rank cards online after the completion of the evaluation and final answer key process.

The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2026 was conducted on May 13 for students seeking admission into diploma courses offered by government and private polytechnic colleges across Telangana.

A total of 98,029 students appeared for the entrance examination this year.

Students can quickly access their results at polycet.sbtet.telengana.gov.in. By entering the hall ticket number, results are displayed on the screen immediately, candidates can instantly view their rank cards.

Officials had earlier stated that the TG POLYCET 2026 results would be announced before May 23 after completing the answer key verification and evaluation process. With the declaration of results, the admission and counselling process for polytechnic courses in Telangana is expected to begin soon.

TG POLYCET 2026 Counselling To Begin From May 27

Officials also announced the complete counselling schedule for TG POLYCET 2026 admissions. The counselling process will be conducted in two phases.

The admission committee finalized the counselling schedule during a meeting held on May 18. TS POLYCET admissions convener Sridevasena officially released the schedule details.

First Phase Counselling Schedule

Online Slot Booking: May 27 to May 31

Certificate Verification: May 29 to June 1

Web Options Entry: May 29 to June 3

Seat Allotment: June 6

Fee Payment And Online Self Reporting: June 6 to June 9

Reporting At Allotted Colleges: June 8 and June 9

Commencement Of Classes: June 9

Final Phase Counselling Schedule

The final phase counselling process will be conducted from June 15 to June 22.

Students who already secured seats will be allowed to change their branch through internal sliding between June 27 and June 30.

Spot admissions are scheduled from July 1 to July 8.

Polytechnic Academic Year To Begin On June 9

The new academic year for polytechnic colleges in Telangana will officially begin from June 9, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official TG POLYCET website for result updates, rank cards, counselling notifications, and admission procedures.