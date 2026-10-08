Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals, Bank Offers and Discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 has officially opened for all customers from midnight on October 8. The festive sale brings discounts across smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home appliances, kitchen products and everyday essentials. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 brings discounts across smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home appliances, furniture, kitchen products and daily essentials. Here are some of the major offers available during the sale:

Bank Offers

Customers using eligible SBI Credit and Debit Cards can get a 10% instant discount.

The 10% discount is also available on eligible SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

Customers can also use No-Cost EMI and exchange offers on eligible products.

Prime Member Benefits

Prime members can get up to 10% extra savings on select products.

Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can earn unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon purchases.

Prime members can also get an additional ₹250 cashback on lakhs of products, subject to applicable terms.

Smartphone Deals

iPhone 16 128GB is available at ₹74,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available at ₹84,999, including a ₹5,000 coupon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G is available at ₹1,29,999, with up to 12 months No-Cost EMI.

iQOO 15R is available at ₹46,499 after a ₹7,500 coupon discount.

Xiaomi 17 is available at ₹59,999, with a flat ₹3,000 bank discount and up to six months No-Cost EMI.

OnePlus Nord 6 is available at ₹42,999, including a ₹2,000 credit-card EMI bank discount.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is available at ₹31,999.

Budget 5G Smartphone Deals

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G — ₹15,499, including a ₹2,000 coupon.

Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition — ₹15,999.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G — ₹13,999, including a ₹1,000 bank discount.

Earbuds and Audio Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core — ₹2,949.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro — ₹3,999, including a ₹200 instant bank discount.

Electronics and Home Products

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 80% across electronics, laptops, tablets and appliances. Fashion and beauty products are also available with discounts of up to 80%, while home and furniture deals can go up to 75%. Books, kitchen products and home essentials have discounts of up to 70%.

Amazon Pay Offers

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn 5% cashback as Prime members and 3% cashback as non-Prime members. Amazon Pay Later customers can get 10% cashback on select purchases and Pay in 3 interest-free EMIs on eligible carts of ₹1,500 or more.

Customers can also get a flat ₹20 cashback on eligible Amazon Pay Balance orders of ₹300 or more in categories such as fashion, beauty, home and kitchen. First-time bill-payment users can get rewards of up to ₹500, while eligible recharges and bill payments can offer up to ₹50 cashback.

iPhone 16 Special Offer

The iPhone 16 is one of the major highlights of this year's sale. Amazon says customers in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi can get the phone at its lowest price of the year, with fast delivery through Amazon Now in eligible locations.

Amazon Now Offers

Amazon Now is offering up to 50% off on groceries and everyday essentials in more than 120 cities. Customers can also get fast delivery on selected products, including groceries, beauty items, home products, mobile accessories and other essentials.

The exact discount can vary by product, seller, payment method and customer eligibility. Customers should check the product page for the final price and applicable offer terms before placing an order.