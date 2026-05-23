Ram Charan’s Peddi Musical Event in Bhopal: Complete Details Inside

Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi is creating huge excitement as the makers are hosting a grand musical event in Bhopal today, May 23, 2026. The event is expected to begin at around 6 PM and is being held as part of the film’s promotions ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

The biggest highlight of the event is the launch of the special song “Hellallallo.” The energetic dance number features Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, and Janhvi Kapoor together on screen. The promo of the song was released recently and has already gone viral on social media. Fans are especially excited to watch Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan’s energetic dance performance.

Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman is also expected to perform live at the event, making it one of the biggest musical celebrations for a Telugu film this year. Reports say the event is being organized on a massive scale at BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rural sports drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani in important roles.

The film is produced under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. With every update, song, and promotional event, the buzz around Peddi is growing bigger among movie fans across India.