Kriti Sanon shows us how she 'March-ed into April'

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Kriti Sanon loves to share every update of her personal and professional life with her InstaFam. Giving a sneak peek into her March diaries, Kriti shared how she 'March-ed into April'.

One of the photos in her post was of her chilling at her home, followed by an image of enjoying a wholesome home-cooked meal.

We could also see her having a blast with 'Tere Ishk Mein' director Anand L Rai on the sets of her next. From some self-care during downtime at home to traveling, to satisfying her sweet tooth, to creating some fond memories with friends, Kriti's March looked like a perfect balance of work and fun.

Kriti is presently busy shooting for 'Tere Ishk Mein'. She will be seen alongside Southern heartthrob Dhanush for the first time in her next.

Her Insta feed is full of glimpses from the set of the drama.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, in collaboration with T-Series, and Colour Yellow, the much-awaited project brings back the dynamic trio of Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman for another cinematic masterpiece.

The story of the film has been penned by Himanshu Sharma in association with Neeraj Yadav. Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar have jointly produced the project.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is a spiritual successor to the 2013 film 'Raanjhanaa', delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, and emotional conflict.

The captivating teaser of 'Tere Ishk Mein' proclaimed, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya, par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)." The video had Dhanush sitting on a wall on fire that read, "From the world of Raanjhanaa."

Additionally, Kriti's first look from the film as Mukti also grabbed a lot of eyeballs. She was seen walking through a chaotic, warlike scene, looking all stressed and broken. She poured petrol on herself and held a lighter, preparing to set herself on fire.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is expected to reach the cinema halls on November 28, in both Hindi and Tamil.

