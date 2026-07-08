Tollywood September Releases 2026: Full Movie List

After a quiet phase at the Telugu box office, September is shaping up to be one of the busiest months for Tollywood. Several much-awaited films are currently targeting release during the first week of September, creating a packed schedule for theatres and moviegoers alike.

Among the biggest releases is Nikhil Siddhartha's period action drama Swayambhu, which has been in production for a long time. Designed as a pan-India project, the film carries high expectations and is expected to be one of Nikhil's biggest releases.

Another film expected to arrive during the same period is Romanchakam, starring Sumanth Prabhas and backed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The recently released teaser received a positive response, and the romantic entertainer is likely to attract younger audiences.

Comedy is also making a comeback with Allari Naresh's Rambha, Urvashi and Menaka. Known for his entertaining family films, Naresh is returning to the comedy genre after a long gap, raising expectations among family audiences.

Director-actor Mouli, who impressed viewers with Little Hearts, is preparing for the release of his second film, Donga Na Koduka. The movie is expected to appeal to both young viewers and audiences who enjoyed his previous work.

While the lineup promises plenty of entertainment, it also brings a major challenge. With several notable films releasing within just two days, competition for theatre screens could become intense. If multiple movies receive positive reviews, smaller or average-performing films may struggle to secure enough shows and audience attention.

Industry observers believe that producers may still consider adjusting release dates to avoid a direct box office clash. A well-planned schedule could help each film get better visibility and improve its commercial prospects.

As of now, most of these films are aiming for releases on September 3 and September 4, setting the stage for an exciting week at the Telugu box office.

Also read: Should You Buy a Flat in Hyderabad in 2026?