Akhil Akkineni's Builds Hype Around Lenin's Climax Ahead of Release

Akhil Akkineni is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Lenin, which is set to release on July 9, 2026. During the film's promotions, the actor has repeatedly spoken about one key highlight—the final 20 minutes of the movie.

According to Akhil, the climax is the biggest strength of Lenin. He said the last 20 minutes include a major twist and powerful emotional moments that will surprise audiences. The actor believes the film ends on a high note and will leave viewers satisfied.

With Akhil creating strong buzz around the climax, fans are now eager to see whether the movie lives up to the expectations. The repeated praise for the final act has increased curiosity among movie lovers ahead of its theatrical release.

Directed as a rural action drama, Lenin stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, while Sivaji plays an important role. The film has generated decent pre-release buzz, and all eyes are now on its box office performance when it arrives in theatres.