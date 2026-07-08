₹235 Korean Ice Cup Goes Viral in Hyderabad

A popular Korean beverage trend that has been taking over social media has now made its way to Hyderabad. The much-talked-about Korean Ice Cup is now available at Q Mart Convenio in Sattva Knowledge City, giving people a chance to experience the viral drink without travelling abroad.

The concept is simple but has become a major attraction among shoppers and content creators. Visitors first pick up a cup filled with ice and then choose a Korean fruit drink pouch from a refrigerated section. The selected drink is poured over the ice, creating the refreshing beverage that has gained popularity on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Customers can choose from several flavours, including Blueberry, Mango, Peach, Green Apple, and Strawberry. The colourful drinks and the easy DIY process have made the experience a favourite for people who enjoy creating social media content.

However, the drink's ₹235 price tag has sparked mixed reactions online. While many people are excited to finally try the Korean trend in Hyderabad, others feel the cost is too high for a simple iced beverage.

Social media is filled with videos of visitors recording the entire process, from selecting their favourite flavour to enjoying the first sip. Many users praised the fun concept, while others joked that adding ice at home would be a much cheaper alternative.

Several customers who sampled different flavours said the Blueberry, Peach, and Green Apple options stood out for their taste. Some even compared the flavours to classic fruit drinks they enjoyed during childhood.

Despite the debate over pricing, the Korean Ice Cup has quickly become one of Hyderabad's latest food trends. Whether people visit for the refreshing drink, the viral experience, or simply to create Instagram reels, the attraction continues to draw crowds and generate plenty of online discussion.

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