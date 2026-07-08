July 9 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you have important banking work planned for Thursday, July 9, 2026, you may be wondering whether banks will remain open. The good news for most customers is that July 9 is a regular working day, and banks will function as usual across most parts of India.

There is no nationwide bank holiday on July 9, as the day does not coincide with any major festival, public holiday, or special observance. Since it is a Thursday, it is also not affected by the weekend holiday schedule.

However, there is one exception. Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed on July 9 in observance of Beh Deinkhlam, an important cultural and religious festival celebrated by the Pnar (Jaintia) community. This holiday is listed in the Reserve Bank of India's state-wise holiday calendar.

For customers in all other states and Union Territories, bank branches are expected to operate normally. Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, account-related work, and customer assistance will be available during regular banking hours.

Even in Meghalaya, customers can continue using ATM services, internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI, as these digital banking services remain available even when physical branches are closed.

If you have any branch-related work, you can visit your bank on July 9 without concern if you are outside Meghalaya.

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