Eesha Rebba and Tharun Bhascker Wedding Soon? Airport Video Sparks Buzz

Relationship rumours surrounding actress Eesha Rebba and filmmaker-actor Tharun Bhascker have once again become a hot topic after the two were recently seen together at Hyderabad Airport.

Rumours about the duo first started when they worked together in the film Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. During the movie's promotions, reports suggested that they had grown close while filming and were planning to take their relationship to the next level.

At the time, Tharun Bhascker did not completely dismiss the speculation. He openly shared that Eesha had been an important part of his life for several years and said there was nothing to hide. However, he added that their relationship was personal and that they would speak about it publicly when the time was right.

After the film failed at the box office, discussions about their relationship slowly faded away. Many even wondered if the rumours had only been part of the movie's promotional campaign.

Now, the latest airport appearance has once again sparked conversations among fans. A video showing Eesha Rebba and Tharun Bhascker walking together at Hyderabad Airport has gone viral on social media, leading to fresh speculation about their relationship.

Although neither Eesha nor Tharun has officially confirmed any wedding plans or relationship status, their latest public appearance has once again caught the attention of Tollywood fans. Many are now waiting to see if the duo will finally make their relationship official.

Also read: Nidhhi Agerwal Visits Tirumala Temple: Photos