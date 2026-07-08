July 9 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to trade or invest on Thursday, July 9, 2026, there is good news. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open as July 9 is a regular trading day.

There is no stock market holiday on July 9, 2026. The day does not coincide with any national festival, public holiday, or special occasion that requires the stock exchanges to remain closed.

Trading in the Equity, Equity Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, and Securities Lending & Borrowing (SLB) segments will take place during their normal market hours. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also operate according to its regular schedule.

Unlike bank holidays, which may vary from state to state due to regional festivals, stock market holidays are observed uniformly across India. Since there is no exchange-declared holiday on July 9, investors across the country can trade without any interruption.

Investors are advised to follow the usual market timings and keep an eye on official announcements from NSE and BSE for any updates regarding future trading holidays.

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