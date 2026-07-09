Is Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing Worldwide?

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally received a global release date after months of speculation and delays. According to the latest reports, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on July 24, 2026, bringing relief to fans who have been eagerly waiting for an official update.

The film was originally expected to release much earlier but was delayed due to certification and release-related issues. With the new date now reportedly locked, overseas distributors have also been informed, allowing preparations for the worldwide release to begin.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, and several other popular actors. The film has generated huge excitement as it is expected to be Vijay's final movie before he focuses completely on his political career.

Although the makers are yet to make a formal announcement, the latest update has created massive buzz among fans. Movie lovers are now eagerly waiting for the trailer and the film's grand worldwide release later this month.