Where Will the Ramayana Trailer Be Launched? Venue Revealed

The makers of Ramayana, one of the most awaited Indian films, have planned a grand launch event for the movie's trailer. According to the latest reports, the trailer will be unveiled on July 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, one of the country's most iconic convention centres.

The team has chosen the venue to match the film's massive scale and importance. The trailer launch is expected to be a star-studded event, with lead actors and members of the film's crew likely to attend. Fans are eagerly waiting to get their first detailed look at the epic mythological drama.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film has already created huge excitement because of its grand visuals, star cast, and large-scale production.

The trailer launch is expected to mark the beginning of the film's major promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release during Diwali 2026. With expectations running high, fans are counting down the days to witness what is being described as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.