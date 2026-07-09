Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Date, Significance and Rituals

Yogini Ekadashi is one of the most sacred Ekadashi observances dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated during the Ashadha month and is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. Devotees observe a day-long fast, offer prayers, and seek blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

It is believed that observing the Yogini Ekadashi Vrat with devotion helps devotees overcome past sins, purify the mind and soul, and move closer to attaining Lord Vishnu's divine blessings.

Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Date and Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Yogini Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: July 10, 2026 – 8:16 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: July 11, 2026 – 5:22 AM

Parana (Fast Breaking) Time: July 11, 2026 – 1:50 PM to 4:36 PM

Hari Vasara Ends: July 11, 2026 – 10:32 AM

Gauna Yogini Ekadashi: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Gauna Parana Time: July 12, 2026 – 5:32 AM to 8:18 AM

Importance of Yogini Ekadashi

Yogini Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most powerful fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Hindu scriptures state that observing this vrat with sincerity can remove negative karma and bring spiritual progress.

Devotees believe that fasting on this day helps cleanse the body, mind, and soul while bringing happiness, good health, and prosperity. Many also observe the fast with the hope of attaining Vaikuntha, the divine abode of Lord Vishnu.

Yogini Ekadashi 2026 Puja Rituals

Devotees usually begin the day before sunrise by taking a bath and cleaning their homes.

After bathing with clean water, they place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu in the prayer area and light a ghee lamp. Flowers, fruits, sweets, and tulsi leaves are offered during the worship.

Throughout the day, devotees spend time chanting Vishnu mantras, reading sacred scriptures, and avoiding tamasic foods. Many observe a complete fast or consume only fruits and milk while maintaining a peaceful and devotional mindset.

Yogini Ekadashi Mantras

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham

Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Chanting these mantras with devotion is believed to bring inner peace and the blessings of Lord Vishnu.