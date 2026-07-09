US Launches Crackdown on H-1B Visa Fraud

The US government has announced a major crackdown on alleged misuse of the H-1B visa program, a move that could have implications for employers and foreign workers found violating immigration rules.

Speaking during a media briefing, US Vice President JD Vance said the Department of Labor has begun multiple investigations and issued several subpoenas targeting individuals and organizations suspected of abusing the H-1B visa system.

The H-1B visa remains one of the most popular employment-based visa programs in the United States, allowing companies to hire skilled professionals from around the world. A significant number of Indian IT professionals and engineers use this route to work in the US.

According to Vance, the latest action is aimed at identifying fraudulent practices involving the visa program. He stated that the administration is taking strict measures against those who allegedly use fake documents or dishonest methods to obtain H-1B approvals.

He also stressed that American jobs should primarily benefit American workers and said the Department of Labor is working to prevent misuse of employment-based visas.

The announcement comes amid ongoing political debate in the US over immigration and employment. Some groups have argued that abuse of the H-1B program affects job opportunities for American citizens, prompting calls for tighter oversight.

While the crackdown is focused on suspected fraud rather than legitimate applicants, immigration experts believe the increased scrutiny could lead to more investigations, stricter compliance checks, and closer monitoring of employers sponsoring H-1B workers.

For genuine H-1B applicants and employees who follow all legal requirements, the visa program continues to remain available, though authorities are expected to enforce regulations more strictly in the coming months.