Aamir Khan's Rare Ruby Wedding Ring: What's the Story Behind It?
Actor Aamir Khan has once again grabbed attention, this time for the unique wedding ring he gifted his wife Gauri Spratt. Unlike traditional diamond rings, the couple chose a custom-made ring featuring a rare natural ruby from Madagascar, making it one of the most talked-about wedding gifts.
According to reports, the ring took more than 256 hours to craft and involved the work of 131 skilled artisans. The centrepiece is an ultra-rare cabochon-cut Madagascar ruby, surrounded by 40 natural diamonds and set on a crown-inspired gold design. The gemstone itself reportedly took nearly three months to source because of its rarity.
Aamir and Gauri recently tied the knot in a simple and private ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence, attended only by close family members and friends. Instead of opting for an extravagant celebration, the couple chose a meaningful and elegant wedding, with the handcrafted ruby ring becoming one of the biggest highlights.
The rare ruby ring has now become a topic of discussion among fans and jewellery lovers, with many praising its unique design and craftsmanship. The ring reflects the couple's preference for timeless elegance over traditional celebrity-style diamond jewellery.