Tata Family Story to Be Made Into New Web Series

One of India's most respected business families, the Tata Group, is all set to have its remarkable journey brought to the screen through a new web series. Known for shaping India's industrial growth and contributing to the nation's development, the Tata family's story will now be presented as a premium multi-season drama.

The announcement has already generated excitement among business enthusiasts, history lovers, and entertainment audiences. The series aims to showcase not only the growth of one of India's biggest business empires but also the values, leadership, and social contributions that made the Tata name a symbol of trust.

Following the success of Made in India: A Titan Story, T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture have once again joined hands for this ambitious project. Officially announced on July 7, the new series, titled The Tatas, will be based on the bestselling book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation by renowned journalist and author Girish Kuber. The book was also honored with the Gaja Capital Business Book of the Year Award.

The series will trace the Tata family's journey across four generations. Beginning with the visionary founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the story will continue through the leadership of Dorabji Tata, J.R.D. Tata, and Ratan Naval Tata. Along with highlighting their business achievements, the series will also explore their role in nation-building, corporate ethics, philanthropy, and the creation of world-class institutions.

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar said it is a privilege to bring the Tata family's inspiring journey to audiences around the world. He added that the positive response to Made in India: A Titan Story shows that viewers are increasingly interested in real-life stories that celebrate India's achievements.

The screenplay is being written by Karan Vyas, who also worked on Made in India: A Titan Story. According to him, the series is not just about building successful businesses but about leaders who created organizations with a larger purpose of serving society.

Prabhleen Sandhu, co-founder of Almighty Motion Picture, described the project as much more than a corporate success story. She said it reflects the ideas, values, and institutions that helped shape modern India.

While the project has created significant buzz, the makers are yet to reveal the director, cast, or release date. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the extraordinary legacy of the Tata family will be portrayed on screen.

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