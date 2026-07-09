School Holiday Today July 9 Due to Heavy Rain

Heavy monsoon rains have disrupted normal life in several parts of India, leading to school closures in many states on July 9, 2026. Continuous rainfall, waterlogging, landslides, and weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have prompted local authorities to suspend classes in affected districts to ensure student safety.

While some states have officially declared holidays, others are closely monitoring weather conditions and may take decisions based on local situations.

Delhi NCR Under Red Alert

Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and nearby NCR regions have been witnessing intense rainfall over the past few days. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions have affected daily life across the region.

Although a city-wide school holiday has not been officially announced in all areas, many schools are expected to shift to online classes or remain closed if heavy rain continues. Gurugram authorities have already advised corporate employees to work from home for two days to reduce traffic congestion.

Maharashtra Announces School Closures in Several Areas

Heavy rainfall has affected multiple districts in Maharashtra. Authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Vasai Taluka and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area on July 9.

The holiday applies to government and private schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres, ITIs, and vocational institutes. Several other districts continue to remain on alert as rainfall persists.

Dehradun Schools Closed

Following an Orange Alert issued by the IMD, all government, aided, private schools, and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun will remain closed on July 9 due to forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Uttar Pradesh Districts Suspend Classes

District administrations in Ghaziabad, Mathura, and Hathras have announced the closure of schools up to Class 8 as a precaution against continuous rainfall and waterlogging. Officials are monitoring the weather before taking further decisions.

Karnataka Continues Rain Holiday

Several rain-affected areas in Karnataka are also witnessing school closures. Educational institutions, including schools, PU colleges, and Anganwadi centres in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district, are expected to remain closed as heavy rain continues.

Kerala Declares Holiday in Selected Districts

Authorities in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram have announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres after heavy rain and landslide warnings. Other districts are reviewing the situation and may issue fresh orders if weather conditions worsen.

Himachal Pradesh and Odisha Monitoring Situation

No statewide school holiday has been declared in Himachal Pradesh or Odisha. However, district administrations are keeping a close watch on rainfall, landslides, and flood-prone areas. Local closures may be announced if conditions deteriorate.

Students Should Follow Official Updates

Since weather conditions continue to change rapidly, students and parents are advised to stay in touch with their schools and district administrations for the latest announcements regarding holidays or online classes.