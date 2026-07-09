MS Raju's Agadha Releasing on August 14

Director M.S. Raju's upcoming Telugu film Agadha has officially confirmed its theatrical release date. The mystical thriller will hit cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, raising excitement among movie lovers who have been eagerly waiting since the teaser was unveiled.

Backed by Kasi Visalakshi Balusu under the Sri Adi Varaha Productions banner and presented by Ajay KR, the film has already created strong buzz with its unique concept and visually impressive promotional content.

The teaser received an overwhelming response online, crossing 14 million digital views. Its mysterious atmosphere, rich visuals, haunting background music, and suspense-filled storytelling have helped the film stand out among upcoming Telugu releases.

According to the makers, Agadha blends mythology, mystery, and suspense into a visually grand cinematic experience. The team believes the film's fresh storyline and high production values will appeal to audiences across different age groups.

Speaking about the project, M.S. Raju described Agadha as the biggest and most ambitious film of his career. He said the teaser reveals only a small part of the story, while the complete film offers emotional moments, unexpected twists, and an immersive theatrical experience. He also praised the hard work and dedication of the entire cast and crew.

Actress Kamakshi Bhaskarla, who plays the role of Mahadevi, said the character has been one of the most rewarding performances of her career. Actor Shravan Reddy, reuniting with M.S. Raju after Dirty Hari, shared that audiences can expect plenty of surprises through the film's engaging screenplay and gripping narrative.

The movie also stars Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, and Sijju in important roles.

The technical crew includes Rakesh Venkatapuram as music composer, Nani Chamidishetty as cinematographer, Junaid Siddiqui as editor, Rajeev Nair as production designer, and Chaitanya Vegi as additional screenplay writer. N.V.N. Subbaraju serves as the executive producer.

With its unique theme, large-scale production, and visually rich presentation, Agadha is expected to deliver a different cinematic experience when it arrives in theatres on August 14, 2026.

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