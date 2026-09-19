Bhagyashri Borse Talks About Her Acting Career

Bhagyashri Borse is steadily building a name for herself in South Indian cinema. The Marathi actress, who entered the entertainment industry after studying business management and working as a model, is now exploring opportunities across Telugu and Tamil films.

In a recent interaction, Bhagyashri recalled that people close to her had often encouraged her to consider acting. At the time, she did not actively plan a film career and preferred to see what opportunities came her way.

From Mr Bachchan to South Indian Cinema

Bhagyashri made her acting debut as a leading lady in Telugu cinema with Mr Bachchan. She later appeared in a few more Telugu projects before making her entry into the Tamil film industry with Kaantha.

Although Kaantha did not perform as expected at the box office, Bhagyashri received appreciation for her performance.

The actress also revealed that some people compared her work in the film with Keerthy Suresh's performance in Mahanati. According to Bhagyashri, the comparison may have come because both films are set against stories connected to the 1980s and 1990s period.

Bhagyashri Borse Scores Success With Lenin

Bhagyashri recently tasted success in Telugu cinema with Lenin, which received a positive response.

The actress is now continuing her journey in Tamil films and is set to star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming movie Seyon.

Ready for Different Kinds of Roles

Bhagyashri has also spoken about the kind of characters she wants to explore in the future. Rather than concentrating on whether a role is that of a heroine or another type of character, she said that the opportunity to perform matters more to her.

She is open to taking on a variety of roles, including negative characters, provided they offer scope for acting.

Music Album Creates Buzz

Apart from films, Bhagyashri has also attracted attention through a recent independent musical album featuring young music director Sai Abhyankkar.

The song has been gaining traction on YouTube channels and is currently creating buzz among listeners and film audiences.

With films in both Telugu and Tamil, along with her growing interest in varied characters, Bhagyashri Borse is gradually expanding her presence across South Indian cinema.