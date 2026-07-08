How Aakhol is Bringing the Authentic Taste of Assam to Hyderabad

For years, Alpaxee missed the simple, comforting flavours of home. After moving from Delhi to Hyderabad in 2019 following her marriage, she found that while the city offered plenty of dining options, authentic Assamese food was nowhere to be found.

"I really missed homemade Assamese food," she says. "We tried a few places, but I never found the taste of home. The idea of starting something stayed with me from 2020, but I wanted to complete my PhD before taking the plunge."

That idea has now become Aakhol, a restaurant in Hyderabad that serves authentic Assamese cuisine, prepared just the way it is cooked in homes across Assam.

The journey began with many home-cooked meals shared between Alpaxee and her friend Jinti. Together, they recreated dishes from Assam using ingredients they could find locally. Their food quickly became popular within Hyderabad's Assamese community, encouraging them to take the next step.

In February 2025, Alpaxee quietly launched a home kitchen with only an Instagram page and word-of-mouth recommendations. Before expanding, Jinti even trained for a short period at Alpaxee's family resort in Assam to prepare for running a professional kitchen.

The response exceeded all expectations.

"I thought only Assamese families would order from us, but nearly half our customers were non-Assamese. Many Telugu customers especially loved our vegetarian dishes," Alpaxee says.

As orders increased, so did their confidence. During the Bihu festival, the small home kitchen struggled to keep up with demand.

"There was one day when we received nearly 50 orders. That's when I realised there was a real market for authentic Assamese food in Hyderabad."

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, they officially opened Aakhol in April.

A Restaurant That Feels Like Assam

Every corner of Aakhol reflects Assam's culture and traditions. The restaurant's warm interiors were designed by Alpaxee's parents, both architects from Assam.

"They designed everything. Most of the artefacts were brought from Assam, and we hired local carpenters to bring the designs to life," she says.

The authenticity goes beyond the décor. The kitchen is staffed almost entirely by people from Assam, including the nanny who first helped Alpaxee cook meals in her home kitchen.

"When we started, it was just the two of us cooking together. Today she is one of the chefs here. The rest of the kitchen team is also from Assam."

Ingredients Travel Nearly 2,000 Kilometres

To preserve the original taste, many ingredients still come directly from Assam.

Alpaxee's parents regularly send parcels filled with ingredients that are difficult to source in Hyderabad, including Horu Aloo (small native potatoes), Kaji Nemu (Assam's fragrant long lemon), Thekera, and several traditional ingredients.

"We try to source whatever we can locally, but we never want to compromise on the taste," she says.

A Traditional Assamese Meal

Dining at Aakhol follows the traditional Assamese way of eating.

The meal begins with Khar, one of Assam's signature dishes made using an alkaline extract prepared from the ash of raw papaya.

"Khar is always our first course. We believe it helps cleanse the gut. We prepare vegetarian versions as well as one with fish head," Alpaxee explains.

The meal continues with saag, vegetables, dal and chicken before ending with Tenga, the state's famous tangy curry.

"Every Assamese meal finishes with a fish or vegetable Tenga," she says.

Each plate is also served with green chilli, garlic and Kaji Nemu, a lemon that adds its distinctive aroma to almost every dish.

Celebrating Assam's Unique Ingredients

The menu highlights ingredients rarely found in mainstream Indian restaurants.

Bamboo shoots flavour chicken, fish and pork dishes, while sesame adds depth to traditional chicken recipes. Banana stem, banana flower and even banana peel are transformed into wholesome home-style dishes.

Vegetarian favourites include banana stem curry, saag, Labra Torkari and vegetable Tenga with lentil dumplings. The simple yet flavourful Aloo Bhujiya and the comforting banana stem curry are among the restaurant's standout dishes.

River fish remains at the heart of the menu.

"We deliberately use only river fish because Assam is shaped by the Brahmaputra. We want to stay true to that," Alpaxee says.

Although many guests ask for familiar dishes like biryani, she has chosen not to alter the menu.

"There isn't really a biryani equivalent in Assamese cuisine. We have created a bamboo shoot fried rice, but otherwise we want people to experience our food exactly as it is."

Staying True to Tradition

Desserts continue the authentic experience with slow-cooked rice pudding made using white and black rice, along with Patishapta Pitha, a traditional sweet crepe filled with coconut and jaggery.

Guests are welcomed with a refreshing drink made from Thekera, a tangy fruit often compared to kokum.

Rather than adapting Assamese food to suit mainstream tastes, Aakhol presents it in its original form.

"I am trying to keep it as authentic as possible," Alpaxee says. "Even today, I don't have rotis or naans on the menu because we are a rice-eating state. I want people to experience Assamese food the way we eat it at home."

For Hyderabad's food lovers, Aakhol offers more than just a meal—it offers a genuine taste of Assam, served with the warmth, traditions and hospitality of home.