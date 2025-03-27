Prabhas' Marriage Rumors: Actor's Team Quashes Fake News

Tollywood superstar Prabhas' marriage has once again emerged as the top choice of discussion. The actor's impending marriage consistently makes headlines, and this time is no exception. After wild speculations over Prabhas getting married to a girl from his Bhimavaram town or him getting hitched to colleague and friend Anushka Shetty, rumors are now doing the rounds over the Kalki actor getting married to a Hyderabad businessman's daughter.

Although the businessman's and his daughter's details remain undisclosed, rumors have begun to circulate. Prabhas, the most eligible bachelor in Tollywood, has not yet disclosed the identity of the girl in his dreams, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her reveal.

But Prabhas has always maintained that he is happily single, and when the right time comes, he will announce details of his wedding. Regarding the recent rumor about the businessman's daughter, the actor's team has provided an official clarification on the matter.

Calling the rumor baseless, Prabhas' team revealed that the actor hasn't laid out any marriage plans yet, and they simply labeled the speculation as "fake news." Currently, Prabhas is busy with multiple pan-Indian projects. Kalki-2 is yet to start, and so is Spirit. Currently, Fauji is under shoot, and the makers of Raja Saab are planning to find a suitable release date for the same. Meanwhile, Prabhas will also start shooting for Prasanth Neel's Salaar 2, and another film with Prasanth Varma is also planned.