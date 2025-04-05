YS Jagan's Anantapur Tour Confirmed: Here is Jagan's Tour Schedule

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Anantapur district on April 8. His visit aims to console the family of Kuruba Lingamayya, a party worker who fell victim to factional violence.

Announcing the visit, former MLC Vempalli Satish Reddy said on Saturday that Jagan would visit Papireddypalli village in the Ramgiri Mandal of Raptadu constituency.

Lingamayya, a dedicated YSRCP worker, was brutally murdered on Ugadi by alleged supporters of the Paritala faction. Strongly condemning the incident, YS Jagan had already spoken to the bereaved family over the phone. During the call, the family expressed concerns for their safety, to which Jagan responded with reassurance and support. He assured them that the party stands by them fully and, if needed, would also provide legal assistance. He promised to meet them in person soon — a promise he is now fulfilling.

In preparation for Jagan’s visit, key YSRCP leaders held a coordination meeting today to oversee the arrangements. The meeting was attended by former MLC Vempalli Satish Reddy, former MLAs Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Vishweshwar Reddy, Shankar Narayana, and former MP Talarai Rangaiah, among others.