YSRCP pays tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on His Birth Anniversary

The YSR Congress Party commemorated the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram with a grand event at its central office in Tadepalli. Senior leaders including Merugu Nagarjuna, Nandigam Suresh, MLC Arun Kumar, and TJR Sudhakar Babu paid floral tributes to his portrait and emphasized the need to uphold the principles championed by both Jagjivan Ram and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. They urged the Andhra Pradesh government to draw inspiration from their legacy.

Former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna hailed both leaders as icons of social reform who fought untouchability and empowered the underprivileged. He praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing their vision through welfare initiatives and the installation of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue in the state. He criticized the current coalition government for abandoning this legacy, alleging attacks on Dalits and misuse of legal machinery to suppress them. Nagarjuna called for unity among marginalized communities to resist oppression.

Former MP Nandigam Suresh echoed these sentiments, stating that YS Jagan has tirelessly worked to realize Jagjivan Ram’s vision. He condemned the present government for targeting the poor and marginalized and urged people to stand together in resistance.

MLC Arun Kumar highlighted Jagan’s efforts in empowering Dalits by appointing them to key positions and emphasized the need for Jagan’s return to leadership to combat discrimination and safeguard social justice.

TJR Sudhakar Babu, President of YSRCP SC Cell, described Jagjivan Ram as a transformative figure whose ideals are being truly upheld by YS Jagan. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to Dalit empowerment.

Former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Kaile Anil Kumar praised Jagjivan Ram’s lasting impact on weaker sections and expressed confidence that YS Jagan’s government would continue to uphold those ideals and ensure inclusive development.

The event witnessed participation from several other leaders including MLC Ramesh Yadav, Kommuri Kanaka Rao, Kakumanu Rajasekhar, Ankareddy Narayanamurthy, and Velpula Ravikumar, reaffirming YSRCP’s unwavering dedication to social justice and equality.