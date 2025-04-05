Hyderabad Real Estate Demand on the Rise: JLL Survey

As people continue to spend more time at home post-pandemic, their expectations from a living space have evolved. According to a joint survey by JLL and RoofandFloor, homebuyers are now prioritizing space, functionality, and flexibility—sparking a renewed interest in the residential real estate sector across major Indian cities.

The survey, which captured insights from 2,500 homebuyers in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, reveals a clear shift in buying behavior:

Bigger, Smarter Spaces in Demand: The rise of remote work and online learning has prompted buyers to seek homes with adaptable floor plans. There’s growing demand for an extra room—often carved out from balcony space—and dedicated isolation or work-from-home zones.

Preference for Ready Homes: Buyers are leaning towards ready-to-move-in apartments or projects developed by trusted names in the industry, reflecting a cautious yet decisive approach to homeownership.

Purchase Plans Within 3 Months: More than 80% of participants expressed readiness to buy a home within the next quarter, with a strong preference for properties priced around ₹75 lakh. Notably, 3BHK apartments are seeing increased traction in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR.

Villas and Plots Gaining Popularity: Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are witnessing a spike in demand for villas and developed plots, thanks to attractive pricing, a favorable market climate, and supportive government policies.

JLL India’s MD – Residential Services, Shiv Krishnan, noted that Hyderabad’s property prices are likely to rise, driven by strong fundamentals and positive buyer sentiment. Developers who amassed land during the pandemic are now gearing up to launch new projects, potentially leading to a sharp increase in housing supply in the second half of the year.

With the market poised for expansion, the residential real estate sector appears ready to meet the aspirations of a post-pandemic generation of homebuyers.