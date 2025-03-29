 Pending VFX Reason for Kannappa Postponement - Vishnu Manchu, Says Sorry to Fans

Vishnu Manchu's ambitious project Kannappa had been slated for release on April 25, 2025. However, due to unforeseen situations, the film's release has been postponed. Vishnu took to social media to share this update. He conveyed his sincerest apologies to fans and movie lovers. Vishnu said the film required extensive VFX work that is the reason for the film's release date.

Meanwhile, it can be noted that Manchu Manoj also announced his film Bhairavam would hit the screens on April 25. For past few months, a family feud has been brewing among Manchus. Amidst this, clash of their movies at the box office heightened the differences and rivalry.

With Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa out of the race, it is said to be a happy ending. Kannappa is high-budget visual extravaganza that also stars Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukundhan and other ensemble cast. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.