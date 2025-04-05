Blue Origin’s All-Women Crew, Featuring Popstar Katy Perry & Journalist Gayle King, Set to Make History on April 14

Blue Origin, the American space technology company owned by Jeff Bezos, has announced the launch of its first all-women crew on the 11th human flight, New Shepard-31, from Launch Site One in West Texas on April 14.

The crew includes pop star Katy Perry, award-winning journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist, entrepreneur, and global STEM advocate Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyễn, film producer and former fashion executive Lauren Sánchez, and pilot and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund Lauren Sánchez.

Details of the launch reveal that NS-31 will ascend toward space at more than three times the speed of sound. The crew will pass the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, which lies 62 miles (100 km) above Earth – on a 10-minute journey.

Here’s a look at the profiles of the women who will make history on April 14:

Katy Perry: A global pop star, Katy Perry is also a passionate advocate for several philanthropic causes. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she uses her powerful voice to ensure every child’s right to health, education, equality, and protection. Perry is the best-selling female artist in Capitol Records’ history. Through her participation in Blue Origin’s mission, Katy hopes her journey will inspire her daughter and others to “reach for the stars”—literally and figuratively.

Amanda Nguyễn: A bioastronautics research scientist, Amanda Nguyễn graduated from Harvard University and has conducted research at the Harvard Center for Astrophysics, MIT, NASA, and the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences. She worked on NASA’s last shuttle mission, STS-135, and the Kepler Exoplanet Mission. As the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman astronaut, Amanda’s flight symbolizes “reconciliation between the United States and Vietnam” and highlights science as a tool for peace.

Gayle King: An award-winning journalist, Gayle King is known for her compassionate interviewing style. She co-hosted CBS Mornings, served as editor-at-large for Oprah Daily, and hosted Gayle King in the House on SiriusXM radio. Gayle is stepping out of her comfort zone to be part of the mission, embracing new adventures—even those that scare her.

Aisha Bowe: A former NASA rocket scientist, entrepreneur, and global STEM advocate, Aisha is the CEO of STEMBoard, an engineering firm. She is also the founder of LINGO, an edtech company on a mission to equip one million students with essential tech skills. Aisha hopes her journey from community college to space will inspire young people in the Bahamas and around the world to pursue their dreams.

Kerianne Flynn: With a successful career in fashion and human resources, Kerianne Flynn has spent the last decade channelling her energy into community-building through board service and nonprofit work. She has produced several thought-provoking films. Kerianne views the space flight as a source of inspiration for her son, Dex, and for the next generation of dreamers to reach for the stars.

Lauren Sánchez: An Emmy Award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, pilot, and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, Lauren Sánchez is also a mother of three. Her goal is to inspire the next generation of explorers.