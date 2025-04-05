NTR about Narne Nithiin and his first talk to him: I want to be actor

The success celebrations of the comedy blockbuster MAD Square turned emotional and heartwarming as Jr NTR, the star of the upcoming Devara, showered praise on his brother-in-law and rising actor, Narne Nithin. At the glittering event held in Hyderabad on April 4, Jr NTR spoke fondly of Nithin’s journey, recalling the early days when the young aspirant first opened up about his dream of entering films.

“I got married in 2011, and at that time, Narne Nithin was just a shy boy,” Jr NTR shared with a smile. “He wouldn’t speak a word to me. If I entered the house, he would quietly leave the room. I was always the one trying to strike up a conversation.”

The actor recalled a turning point in their relationship when Nithin finally gathered the courage to approach him. “One day, the only thing he said to me was, ‘I want to be an actor.’ I told him firmly, ‘You won’t have my support. Go figure it out on your own,’” he said, adding that deep down, he was concerned about how things would unfold.

However, Jr NTR emphasized the importance of carving one’s own path. “I believe no one should live under someone else’s shadow. Nithin never asked me for help, and that’s what makes me so proud of him today. He’s come this far purely on his own merit, working with some fantastic directors and producers. He has a bright future ahead.”

MAD Square, a sequel to the 2023 hit MAD, has struck gold with both audiences and critics. Jr NTR was full of praise for the team behind the film, especially director Kalyan Shankar. “Laughter is a blessing. It makes us forget all our struggles, even if just for a moment. And those who can make us laugh like that are rare. Kalyan Shankar is one such talent. Delivering a sequel that’s even better than the original is no small feat—but MAD Square pulls it off effortlessly.”

The success bash, attended by top industry names, celebrated not just a film, but a new chapter in the career of Narne Nithin—one that promises plenty more to come.